Windy, Then Chilly

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A warm front moving through Indiana will bring gusty winds up to 40 mph today, with a wind advisory in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Winds will calm down later, leading to much cooler temperatures this weekend.

“If you have anything outdoors, make sure it’s secured so it doesn’t get blown away,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service. “High-profile vehicles could also be more difficult to drive because of the winds.”

Forecasters are also watching the potential for severe storms next week.

“Tuesday, we could see a strong storm system moving through the Plains, which may bring severe weather to the Ohio Valley,” Puma said.

The weekend is expected to stay dry, with no snow in the forecast for the next few days.