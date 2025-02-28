Body-Cam Footage Released After Shooting Of Trump-Pardoned Man

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The sheriff’s Department has released edited bodycam footage of a traffic stop that ended with a deputy fatally shooting 42-year-old Matthew Huttle of Hobart.

Huttle, pardoned by former President Trump for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, was pulled over on Jan. 26 for speeding on State Road 14.

The video shows a calm exchange at first, with Huttle admitting he didn’t have a valid license and mentioning his involvement in the riot. When the deputy tells him he must be taken into custody due to his felony status as a habitual offender, Huttle panics and runs back to his van.

A struggle follows, and Huttle says, “I’m shooting myself.” The deputy steps back and fires multiple shots.

The Sheriff’s Department did not issue a statement with the footage, but Special Prosecutor Chris Vawter later released his findings.

Dashcam footage shows Huttle raising an object while saying, “I’m shooting myself.” Believing Huttle posed a deadly threat, the deputy fired.

Investigators found a loaded 9mm handgun and extra ammunition in the van, near where Huttle had reached. Vawter ruled the deputy’s use of deadly force was legally justified.