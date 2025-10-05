Fort Wayne Firefighters Union Hosts Memorial Ceremony

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Metro Firefighters IAFF Local 124 held its annual Fort Wayne Firefighters’ Memorial Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday at the Fort Wayne-Allen County Police and Fire Memorial.

Firefighters who died in the line of duty serving Allen County were honored.

The ceremony, which included the posting of colors, patriotic music, prayer, speakers, a rose ceremony and bell ceremony, marked the start of National Fire Prevention Week which is happening through Saturday, October 11.