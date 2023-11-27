Winter Contingency-Emergency Shelter Plan (John Perlich)

Winter Contingency/Emergency Shelter Plan for the community in effect for upcoming winter season.

*The Rescue Mission offers a warming shelter at 404 E. Washington Blvd., which is open to the public from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 7 days a week regardless of the outdoor temperature.

*Just Neighbors – families who need shelter should call (260) 458-9772. Once full, families will be directed to check in at The Rescue Mission between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to request emergency overnight services.

*St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter – single unaccompanied women who need shelter should call (260) 426-7358. Once full, women will be directed to check in at The Rescue Mission between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

*Part-time seasonal staff will be deployed amongst Just Neighbors, St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter, and The Rescue Mission in order to provide additional bed nights during the winter contingency/emergency shelter plan for unsheltered individuals.

*The Rescue Mission is offering emergency weather bed nights when the temperature is below 32 degrees to men and women who need overnight shelter. Individuals must be at least 18 years of age to receive an emergency weather bed night. Individuals must be sober when they arrive and not have any active warrants.

*If an individual believes they are ineligible for services at The Rescue Mission, they are encouraged to call (260) 426-7357 ext. 156 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to inquire about their status and explore other short-term options.