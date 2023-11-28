Arguments Continue In Delphi Murders Preliminary Litigation

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO): The judge in the Delphi murders case and Indiana Attorney General’s Office are arguing the Indiana Supreme Court should not grant Richard Allen’s request to reinstate his original defense team and removing the judge.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that Judge Frances Gull claims she made her decision to remove Allen’s original defense team for gross negligence and because she believes they compromised his defense. She claims an argument against her decision was never made in the trial court. Gull argues Allen’s right to choose attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi to represent him is outweighed by his right to effective assistance of counsel. In its argument, the AG’s office said Allen’s attorneys’ claims were not clearly presented to the trial court and seeking an appeal court decision on it would be adequate.

Allen’s recently-appointed public defenders, William S. Lebrato and Robert C. Scremin, asked the judge to push his trial back. It was originally set for Jan. 24, 2024, but is now set for October, 2024.