Van Wert Auditor donates over $1,000 to local food bank

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) – Van Wert County Auditor Jami Bradford recently donated more than $1,000 of cash to a local food bank stemming from a statewide settlement involving Dollar General.

Last year, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost won a court case against Dollar General alleging price discrepancies. The payout was nearly $1 million, according to the Van Wert Independent.

Yost asked each county auditor to pick a local food pantry to receive a small portion of that settlement.

Bradford donated to Karla’s Kupboard & Cooperative Ministry Food Pantry, which is located at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert.

“I am glad Attorney General Yost fought quickly to have Dollar General change their practices and then thought of this creative way to get the funds to the people hurt by the company,” Bradford told the Van Wert Independent.