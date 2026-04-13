Woman Arrested in Fort Wayne for Targeting Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A California woman is in custody in northeast Indiana after police say she targeted a well-known musician and traveled across the country following the incident.

Officers in Fort Wayne arrested the woman Saturday night at a hotel on Goshen Road. Investigators say she is accused of targeting Lindsey Buckingham, a longtime guitarist and singer for the band Fleetwood Mac.

Police say the case stems from an incident on March 25, when the woman allegedly threw a substance at Buckingham during an appointment and then damaged his vehicle before leaving the area. Authorities have not specified the type of substance involved.

According to Fort Wayne Police, investigators determined the suspect had a prior history involving Buckingham and his family. That pattern of behavior led to a restraining order issued in 2024.

After the March incident, police believe the woman left California and later resurfaced in Fort Wayne, where officers located and arrested her.

The investigation remains ongoing, and formal charges are pending.