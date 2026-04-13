Indiana Parents Charged After Toddler Found Dead in Filthy Home

TELL CITY, Ind. (WOWO) -Two parents in southern Indiana are facing murder and neglect charges after investigators say their 2-year-old son died in severely neglected conditions inside their home.

Police in Tell City say officers responded to a 911 call just after 1:20 p.m. on March 31 reporting an unresponsive child. The boy, identified as Erik Reichard, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews attempted life-saving measures.

Investigators say 39-year-old Trevor Reichard-Hayes and 31-year-old Katherine Carter told officers the last time they saw the child alive was around 11 p.m. the previous night, creating a gap of roughly 14 hours before emergency help was requested.

According to court documents cited by PEOPLE, the child showed clear signs of prolonged neglect. Authorities reported the toddler weighed about 15 pounds, significantly below a typical weight for his age, and had visible sores or bite marks across his body.

A probable cause affidavit states investigators found evidence the child had ingested non-food materials. The autopsy revealed substances consistent with diaper gel as well as drywall and paint fragments inside the child’s body, according to PEOPLE.

Police also described the home as unsanitary and unsafe for children. Officers reported feces on the floors, insects throughout the residence, and debris including diaper pieces and drywall scattered in the children’s rooms.

Two additional children were found in the home and removed by authorities. One of those children was hospitalized for severe malnutrition and dehydration.

Investigators noted a contrast within the residence, stating the parents’ bedroom was clean and orderly, while the areas where the children lived were in poor condition.

Authorities determined the child’s death was caused by severe malnutrition and dehydration resulting from neglect, according to court records. The case remains under investigation.