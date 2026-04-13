Teen Injured in Shooting Outside Michigan City McDonald’s

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WOWO) – A teenager is recovering after a shooting in a busy commercial area of northwest Indiana over the weekend.

Officers in Michigan City were called Saturday to a parking lot along East Michigan Boulevard, where they found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital, and the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument that escalated into gunfire. Authorities have not released details about any suspects or arrests.

Police say they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

According to Michigan City Police, detectives are continuing to investigate and are asking for help from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information.

Anyone with details is asked to contact Detective Brock Moore at 219-874-3221.