CELINA, Ohio (WOWO) – A woman is dead after a Tuesday night fire in Celina.

65-year-old Vickie Schumm was found by the Montezuma Fire Department just before 9 p.m. at 8583 State Route 219.

The structure was fully engulfed and the roof had already collapsed by the time first responders arrived on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.