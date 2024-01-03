$60 million in upgrades approved for Ivy Tech

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –Ivy Tech is about to embark on a $60 million upgrade to the Fort Wayne campus.

Last month, the College’s State Board of Trustees approved the major capital improvement project, which will include a new state-of-the-art Nursing and Health Sciences building and other renovations.

“This is a project years in the making, and we’re so thankful for the support of the State Board to get it

started,” says Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson, Chancellor of Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw. “It shows our

commitment to ensuring our students get the best quality education and determination to creating a

state-of-the-art work environment for our employees. This isn’t just an investment for our campus, it’s

an investment for our future.”

The project is set to include:

• A 50,000 square-foot Nursing and Health Sciences facility

• Renovation of Coliseum Campus

• Centralizing all student services into one location

• Reimagining office spaces to adapt to hybrid work

• The demolition of both Harshman and Carroll Halls, constructed in 1965 as part of the Fort Wayne Developmental Center

The new building will support a 7% increase in enrollment in the Schools of Health Sciences and Nursing,

and a 20% increase in degree and certificate completion. Renovations and the modernization of

Coliseum Campus will increase instructional lab space and provide operational savings of $600K.

The project still must undergo state review by the Commission for Higher Education and the State

Budget Committee, but the College is optimistic about moving forward and hopes to break ground in

2025.

More announcements are expected to be made throughout 2024 as College leaders get further into the

planning process.