August 1, 2025
Indiana News

Woman Sentenced In Connection To Thefts In Elkhart County

by David Scheie0
Close-up of an adult male's hands in handcuffs, symbolizing law enforcement and justice.

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Sara Weldy and her then-boyfriend Robert Penrose allegedly stole a vehicle on May 20 before going on a short crime spree.

Police say Weldy got into a vehicle Penrose had stolen from a 7-Eleven and the two drove to Nappanee, where Penrose crashed into a stop sign.

The Goshen News says while fleeing, Weldy reportedly watched Penrose enter another vehicle before entering a different vehicle herself.

Weldy was sentenced to two years for attempted auto theft to be served on alternative placement with a recommendation of work release.

Related posts

One killed and two injured in LaGrange County crash

Brooklyne Beatty

Man killed in car vs. bike crash

Darrin Wright

Loretta Rush reappointed as Indiana Chief Justice

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.