Woman Sentenced In Connection To Thefts In Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Sara Weldy and her then-boyfriend Robert Penrose allegedly stole a vehicle on May 20 before going on a short crime spree.

Police say Weldy got into a vehicle Penrose had stolen from a 7-Eleven and the two drove to Nappanee, where Penrose crashed into a stop sign.

The Goshen News says while fleeing, Weldy reportedly watched Penrose enter another vehicle before entering a different vehicle herself.

Weldy was sentenced to two years for attempted auto theft to be served on alternative placement with a recommendation of work release.