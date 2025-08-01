Apple To Block Political Spam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — If you’re tired of unsolicited text messages from political groups asking for Political Donations and are an Apple user – a new feature rolling out next month may filter out those messages.

WTVG Television reports that both political parties are unhappy about the new feature – saying it will hurt fundraising.

Another new feature will be call screening which will require callers who’s names are not saved in an iPhone to state their name and why they’re calling.

IOS 26 launches in September.