August 1, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Apple To Block Political Spam

by David Scheie0
spam, stop sign, junk, web, virus, gray virus, gray web, gray stop, spam, spam, spam, spam, spam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — If you’re tired of unsolicited text messages from political groups asking for Political Donations and are an Apple user – a new feature rolling out next month may filter out those messages.

WTVG Television reports that both political parties are unhappy about the new feature – saying it will hurt fundraising.

Another new feature will be call screening which will require callers who’s names are not saved in an iPhone to state their name and why they’re calling.

IOS 26 launches in September.

Related posts

Food Bank Truck Departs for Oklahoma

Dean Jackson

FWCS Cutting Hours for Hundreds of Employees

Kayla Blakeslee

Indiana health officials: MERS patient improving

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.