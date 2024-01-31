WOWO Exclusive: CJB Introduces Abortion Funding Awareness Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) – In a bid to enhance transparency and accountability regarding the use of federal funds for abortions, Rep. Jim Banks introduced the Abortion Funding Awareness Act, Wednesday, January 31st. The legislation mandates that states annually submit reports to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) detailing all payments made for abortions using federal funds. Also, it requires states to publish these reports on their websites.

Rep. Banks emphasized the necessity of this legislation, saying recent developments such as the overturning of a longstanding law in Pennsylvania, which prohibited the use of Medicaid funds for abortions. “The majority of Americans are opposed to taxpayer-funded abortion,” stated Rep. Banks. “My bill would increase transparency, hold states that abuse taxpayer dollars accountable, and hopefully save unborn lives in the process.”

Currently, eighteen states permit Medicaid to cover the costs of abortions. The Abortion Funding Awareness Act looks to shed light on how federal funds are issued in these states, offering insights into the extent of taxpayer involvement in abortion procedures.

This isn’t the first time Rep. Banks has introduced such legislation. A similar bill was presented during the previous congressional session, reflecting ongoing efforts to address concerns surrounding the use of federal funds for abortion services. As the Abortion Funding Awareness Act gains momentum, its proponents remain steadfast in their commitment to promoting transparency and accountability in government spending on abortion.

Congressman Jim Banks gave his thoughts on Fort Wayne’s Morning News.