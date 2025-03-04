More Details Emerge Following Deadly Shooting Last Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — It all began when the 25-year-old female victim of the shooting showed up at the southeast Fort Wayne home of Jaskaran Singh with another man.

That’s when Singh grabbed a gun that he says he didn’t realize was loaded until he pulled the trigger and saw his girlfriend collapse.

21-Alive reports that Singh called 9-1-1 and allegedly confessed to dispatchers that he had shot his girlfriend.

He later confessed to police during an interview and said he’d made a mistake.

Jaskaran Singh remains in the Allen County Jail charged with murder.