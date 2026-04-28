WOWO EXCLUSIVE: Commissioner Ron Turpin on Quarry, Casino and Election

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — New data on early voting turnout, a pending zoning decision on a proposed quarry in southwest Allen County, and a developing plan for a regional casino dominated discussion during a live in-studio interview on Fort Wayne’s Morning News, where Allen County Commissioner Ron Turpin spoke with host Kayla Blakeslee.

Turpin opened with updated early voting figures, reporting a significant increase compared to the last comparable election cycle. “Our election staff told us early voting is up 69% compared to this point in 2022,” Turpin said. He attributed the increase to “a number of contested primaries” on both major party ballots, along with expanded access through voting centers.

Allen County recently transitioned to a vote center model, allowing residents to cast ballots at any location in the county regardless of precinct. “As long as you are a registered voter, you can vote in that place,” Turpin said. “We’ve added two additional early voting locations this year, southwest and northeast, to better serve two of our most populated areas.”

Blakeslee noted the proximity of the primary election and asked how local issues may be influencing turnout. Turpin emphasized the role of local governance. “Most of what affects us every day happens locally,” he said. “You need to vote. It’s important.”

Quarry Proposal Advances Through Review Process

Attention then shifted to a proposed quarry development in southwest Allen County, a project that has drawn public attention and prompted multiple community meetings.

Turpin outlined the scope of the proposal, describing a multi-part application involving approximately 1,600 acres. “There are several property owners who want to sell their land,” he said. “The quarry operator does not own the land at this point—they have a letter of intent.”

According to Turpin, the proposal includes a 525-acre quarry requiring a special use variance, along with two separate rezoning requests: one for industrial use along Interstate 69 and another for commercial development near an existing medical corridor.

“These are separate processes,” he said. “The quarry portion goes before the Board of Zoning Appeals, while the rezoning requests go through the Plan Commission and ultimately to the Board of Commissioners.”

Turpin confirmed that a public hearing is scheduled for May 26 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, with officials preparing for high attendance. “We’ve told staff to prepare for at least a thousand people,” he said. “We moved the meeting to 5:30 p.m. and made parking free to accommodate the public.”

Blakeslee asked about the role of city leadership after Fort Wayne officials publicly opposed the quarry. Turpin said the decision rests at the county level. “The city does not have a role in this decision-making process,” he said. “There are only a handful of people who will ultimately decide this.”

He added that the review will be based on established criteria. “They have to look at whether this is the most appropriate use of the land, whether it causes harm to neighbors, and the impact on public health and welfare,” Turpin said. “That’s what the decision will be based on.”

Turpin also addressed public engagement, referencing multiple meetings held in recent weeks. “We’re encouraging people, whether they support or oppose it, to be concise and avoid repetition,” he said. “That allows more voices to be heard.”

Casino Proposal Moves Toward Public Referendum

The conversation later turned to a proposed casino development in northeast Indiana, an issue expected to appear before voters later this year.

Turpin confirmed that legislation supports a binding referendum across Allen, DeKalb, and Steuben counties. “There will be a mandatory referendum in November,” he said. “It will ask a simple question about whether residents support a gaming facility in their community.”

If voters reject the proposal, Turpin said the issue would be settled at the local level. “If the people vote no, it’s dead,” he said. “There’s nothing local government or a casino operator can do.”

If approved, the process would move quickly. “Operators would have about three weeks after the election to submit an application to the state,” Turpin said. He added that the project would require a minimum $650 million investment, including construction and licensing costs.

Blakeslee asked about the role of current officeholders if the referendum passes. Turpin explained that local officials would issue formal positions, but the final decision would involve the Indiana Gaming Commission. “The commissioners and mayors in office at that time would weigh in, but it’s part of a broader evaluation,” he said.

Turpin also acknowledged ongoing discussions among stakeholders. “There are private conversations happening regarding potential sites,” he said.

Community Input Expected to Continue

Throughout the interview, Turpin emphasized the importance of public participation in both the quarry and casino discussions.

“We’re going to follow the process, listen to people, and do this in public,” he said regarding the quarry review. On the casino issue, he added, “The next several months are about community conversation and education.”

Blakeslee closed the segment by noting continued coverage of both issues and directing listeners to additional programming for further discussion.

The May 26 public hearing on the quarry proposal is expected to draw significant attendance as county officials continue their review. The casino referendum is scheduled for the November general election.