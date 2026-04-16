WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Governor Braun talks Endorsements and Iron Nation with Kayla

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Indiana Governor Mike Braun is weighing in on multiple contested primary races across northeast Indiana, tying his endorsements to what he described as a broader focus on affordability and economic policy.

Appearing on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee, Braun confirmed his recent endorsement of incumbent State Senator Liz Brown, a move that drew attention as the governor has selectively entered local primary contests.

“You know, on each one of these endorsements, it had more to do with, are they going to work with me on affordability issues?” Braun said. “Property taxes… people are getting their statements in the mail as we speak, and they’re seeing what we did… and I’ve been universally pleased when they see that it’s gone down.”

Braun pointed to a range of cost-related concerns, including property taxes, utilities, and healthcare, as central to his decision-making. He said Brown’s willingness to engage on healthcare reform played a key role.

“Our hospitals in this state sport some of the highest costs and we deliver some of the poorest outcomes,” Braun said. “The fact that she was willing to weigh in on that in a positive way… that was a particular reason.”

While noting Brown has also received support from former President Donald Trump, Braun said that was not the determining factor in his endorsement, adding, “That wouldn’t be the reason I did it.”

The governor also addressed his endorsement of Blake Fichter in Senate District 19, where Fichter is challenging longtime incumbent Travis Holdman.

Braun cited disagreements over property tax legislation as a primary factor in that decision.

“Travis Holdman has been there for a long time and he and Senate leadership gutted the property tax bill,” Braun said. “It took me four months to get it back to where we got $1.5 billion worth of relief. And you don’t forget those kinds of things.”

He described Fichter as a candidate aligned with what he called an “enterprising” approach to governance.

“Blake Fichter is a guy that is a real estate broker… we need guys like him… people that are going to actually come here and not forget Main Street,” Braun said.

Asked whether endorsing challengers creates tension within political circles, Braun acknowledged the dynamics but said policy outcomes remain his priority.

“I’m going to get along with anyone, but when you consistently dig in to thwart what’s going to benefit Hoosiers… that’s time to clean house and get new blood in,” he said.

Beyond the primary races, Braun outlined a new economic development initiative known as “Iron Nation Indiana,” aimed at attracting international technology investment to the state.

“Well, Iron Nation is a metaphor for probably the most tenacious country in the world,” Braun said, referencing Israel. “They’ve embraced technology in a way that’s been beneficial… and now have decided to do it here in Indiana.”

According to Braun, the initiative could bring up to $45 million in private investment, paired with state-backed incentives. He described a broader vision for positioning Indiana as a destination for technology-driven companies.

“I call it the quantum quarter… from the region through Lafayette, Indianapolis, Bloomington down to Crane,” Braun said. “I want to be that state that starts building the reputation for leading-edge companies.”

When asked about the practical impact for residents, Braun pointed to economic indicators from his administration’s first year.

“We now exceed our neighbors’ GDP growth… we’ve incentivized jobs at one third the cost of prior administrations and raised the wage from 36 to 41 bucks,” he said. “That’s what it means—lower cost of living, higher wages.”

Braun’s comments come as voters in multiple northeast Indiana districts prepare to decide contested primary races, with early voting underway and Election Day approaching.