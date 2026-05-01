WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Lt Governor Beckwith Discusses Threats and Safety with Kayla

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— Indiana Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith addressed recent security concerns, public controversy, and criticism surrounding his office during an appearance on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee, where he also discussed threats made against him and his family and his response to ongoing political tensions.

During the interview, host Kayla Blakeslee opened by referencing recent headlines and safety concerns involving Beckwith, stating, “It has just been one headline after another for our Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith. He’s had some real safety concerns, some real viral controversy, so to find out how in the world he is doing, he is joining us live right now.”

Blakeslee began the conversation by asking for a general update on his wellbeing following reports of threats, including incidents that had prompted involvement from law enforcement agencies.

Beckwith responded, “We’re doing good. I mean, this is just unfortunately the culture and the season we live in, and it’s just heated and people, you know, I think we’ve never been trained or taught how to deal with people who disagree with you.”

He referenced past incidents and what he described as recent threats, including law enforcement activity in southern Indiana.

“Even last night, state police arrested a guy down in Jasper, Indiana, that was making threats against me and my family,” Beckwith said. “So, I mean, it’s just never ending.”

Beckwith also referenced broader concerns about public discourse and institutional responses, saying disagreements are increasingly escalating into threats or disruptive behavior.

During the interview, Beckwith attributed some of the tensions to what he described as cultural and ideological divisions, stating, “When they don’t learn how to deal with that, then they grow up, they become adults that throw these temper tantrums like a five-year-old, and then they lash out.”

He added that he does not intend to alter his public messaging or approach in response to threats.

“No, not at all, because I think that’s what they want, you know, that’s their goal, right? They want you to be silent, and they want you to stop speaking,” Beckwith said. “We’re not fighting flesh and blood. These are demonic forces behind these people.”

He continued, “The enemy is really the devil and his minions, what they’re doing to try to stop what God’s doing.”

Blakeslee asked whether the reported threats were changing how Beckwith approaches his duties. He responded that they were not.

“That’s what we have to do. We can’t let this fear of retaliation or violence,” he said, adding that he believes public communication is necessary for accountability and clarity.

The discussion shifted to broader questions about rising political hostility. Beckwith said he believes disagreements are increasingly shaped by an inability to resolve differences civilly.

“I think people haven’t learned how to disagree with one another,” he said.

He also framed his interpretation of current conditions in broader spiritual terms, stating, “I think we are in the end times. I think it’s pretty clear to see that.”

Beckwith further commented on crime and law enforcement policy, referencing what he described as broader systemic issues.

“When the government does not bear the sword… then you’re going to see exactly what’s happening,” he said, citing Romans 13.

Toward the end of the interview, Blakeslee asked Beckwith to address viewers who may only be seeing headlines or viral clips related to his office or public statements.

“Don’t believe the headlines,” Beckwith said. “I mean, I would just say that the first thing, like the media shockingly doesn’t always tell the full story.”

He cited a previous dispute involving Westfield schools, saying interpretations of media coverage had not reflected his perspective.

“It’s like, oh, well, I didn’t see that. That makes a totally different… the media down here… they pulled clips from last year’s performance, which was a totally fine performance,” Beckwith said. “It’s like they made it out to just be like, oh, he’s just had nothing else to do.”

Beckwith concluded by outlining his role in state government.

“My job is to defend the state of Indiana and make sure that we hold the line and defend decency and goodness and truth,” he said.

Blakeslee ended the segment by saying, “We just wanted to get a wellness check this morning, Micah. So we’ll do it again. We’ll check back in with you one week from today.”