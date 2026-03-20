WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith and Kayla discuss TPUSA in Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith defended a new partnership promoting student civic engagement in schools during an appearance on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee, as debate continues over the role of political and ideological groups in classrooms.

The discussion focused on collaboration involving Turning Point USA and its student initiative, Club America, which aims to expand student-led civic organizations across Indiana schools.

“At its core, the partnership… teaches the next generation how to civically engage and to be pro-American,” Beckwith said. “So it’s American values. It’s American exceptionalism. It’s what has made this nation great.”

The initiative has drawn criticism from some who argue it introduces political perspectives into educational settings. Beckwith addressed that concern directly. “The reason we’re getting pushback isn’t because politics is in the classroom,” he said. “It’s because the left doesn’t like that we are now doing what they do.”

Beckwith compared Club America to other student organizations already present in schools. “If you have… politically charged leftist clubs in your school… then you also have to make a way for the other side too,” he said.

When asked what participation in such a club looks like for students, Beckwith described regular meetings and activities centered on current events and civic awareness. “Most of them meet once a week. They’ll talk about political policy, what’s going on in the world, how to navigate some of these really complex issues,” he said.

He added that activities can include group events tied to national politics. “They did a State of the Union watch party… they get together, have pizza and things like that. So it’s just really kind of building community around American civic engagement.”

Beckwith also said the program could expand into voter outreach efforts. “Once the political season gets underway, they’re going to be rolling out voter drives… ‘Are you registered to vote?’” he said, noting that many high school students are not yet eligible to vote but may soon become participants in elections.

During the interview, Beckwith cited a recent example in Lake County involving a voter outreach event organized by a local elections office. He said conservative groups were denied participation. “When conservative groups signed up and said, ‘We’d like to table at this event,’ the Lake County Elections Office… said no,” Beckwith said.

He described the event as including other organizations, such as the League of Women Voters, and said he publicly criticized the decision. “I did, because they don’t like it when we play by their rules,” he said.

Blakeslee asked how students could start a Club America chapter at their school. Beckwith said students can register through the organization’s website and connect with state leadership. He identified Kyle Mattern as a contact who helps coordinate new chapters.

“And if you do try to stop them, you will meet myself or the governor or the attorney general,” Beckwith said, referring to school officials who might deny club formation. “We will be giving you a call… and we’re going to back them up.”

According to Beckwith, participation in the program has increased significantly in recent months. “Before… there were five Club Americas in Indiana. Now there’s over 65,” he said.

Blakeslee closed the segment by noting interest from students and indicating she may direct inquiries about forming new clubs to the lieutenant governor’s office.