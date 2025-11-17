WOWO Exclusive: Morris says Indiana House Has the Votes to Redistrict

Fort Wayne, IND. (WOWO) In an exclusive with WOWO’s Kayla Blakeslee on Fort Wayne’s Morning News – Indiana State Representative Bob Morris says that the Indiana House has the votes to support redistricting the Hoosier State but several members of the Senate are still undecided.

Morris said House Speaker Todd Huston has informed the governor that the House is prepared to move the bill when lawmakers return for Organization Day, which marks the start of the 2026 legislative session.

He said the House will be ready to vote and send the measure to the Senate, where vote counts are continuing. According to Morris, some Senate members have not yet committed to supporting the legislation, and discussions are ongoing.

Morris also said leaders in both chambers plan to meet with members in the coming weeks as they work toward a December 1 timeline for action. Bob Morris full interview with Kayla Blakeslee is below.

Governor Mike Braun posted this to X this morning…

“I just had a great call with President Trump! I told him I remain committed to standing with him on the critical issue of passing fair maps in Indiana to ensure the MAGA agenda is successful in Congress. Indiana’s State Legislators must show up for work and take a public vote for fair maps to counter the gerrymandering in California and Illinois. But the Indiana State Senate is hiding behind closed doors and refusing to even bring redistricting to a vote. Hoosiers deserve to know where their legislators stand and expect them to show up for work, not walk out and hide in the dark.”