One Dead, 4 Injured In Crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — A teenager died and four others were hurt after a car crashed on Evansville’s Northside Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Orchard Road when the car went over a hill, went airborne for about 50 feet, hit a tree and stopped in the roadway.

A 14-year-old was thrown from the car and later died.

The driver and three other passengers had minor injuries.

Investigators say speed appears to be a major factor. The coroner will release the teen’s name later.