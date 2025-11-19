WOWO Exclusive: Sen. Jim Banks Discusses Defense Summit, Secretary of War Visit and Indiana Redistricting Debate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — U.S. Sen. Jim Banks says long-standing relationships and Indiana’s growing role in national defense manufacturing helped bring Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to Fort Wayne for a two‑day defense and technology summit earlier this month.

In a live interview with WOWO Radio, Banks said Hegseth — a former Fox News personality whose nomination to lead the renamed Department of War drew controversy — agreed to attend because of their personal ties and shared policy priorities.

“Pete knows I had his back from the beginning,” Banks said, noting he was the first Armed Services Committee member to support Hegseth’s nomination publicly. Banks said he even helped Hegseth prepare for confirmation hearings by participating in practice sessions.

The senator said inviting Hegseth to northeast Indiana was an extension of his broader effort to highlight the region’s role in defense production, despite Indiana lacking an active-duty military installation.

“We make a lot of things in Fort Wayne,” Banks said, adding that Hegseth emphasized Indiana’s importance in supplying weapons and military technology. “He supports what we’re trying to do in our state.”

High‑Profile Guests Discuss Technology, AI, and Manufacturing

Banks said Hegseth’s visit was one of several highlights at the fourth annual summit, which featured national security officials, investors, and technology leaders — including Palantir’s second‑ranking executive and a young Silicon Valley entrepreneur whose company launches rockets and manufactures pharmaceuticals in space.

“The whole point is to bring these people to Fort Wayne and show them what we have to offer,” Banks said. “Hopefully that leads to investment and new jobs down the road.”

Local officials, economic development leaders, and business executives attended the event. Banks said guests stayed downtown, dined locally, and engaged with community leaders.

“They always walk away saying how great Fort Wayne is and how much they want to come back,” he said.

Senator Criticizes State Senate on Redistricting Delay

Banks also weighed in on Indiana’s redistricting discussions after the Indiana Senate adjourned without advancing proposals, while the House signaled willingness to proceed.

From Washington, Banks argued that redistricting delays could shape the 2026 federal election cycle, repeating claims — without evidence — that the 2020 Census data was “rigged” in ways that benefited Democratic-leaning states. Census officials have repeatedly rejected accusations of political manipulation.

Banks said Indiana Republicans have historically been “too nice” in drawing congressional maps and argued the state should have a stronger GOP advantage.

“I’ve always said Indiana has a role to play,” he said. “We should be a 9–0 Republican state.”

Banks criticized state senators who favor redistricting changes but have not forced a vote.

“Whether you’re for it or against it, why not vote on it?” he said, singling out Sen. Liz Brown. “Why are you letting leadership off the hook?”

The senator said House Republicans have shown support for moving forward and suggested a Senate vote would likely pass.

Looking Ahead

Banks closed the interview by saying he hopes next year’s summit can build on this year’s momentum — though joking that topping a visit from the Secretary of War might be difficult.

“We’ll work on that for next year,” he said.

Banks is scheduled to return to WOWO next week for another update from Washington.