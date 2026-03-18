WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Senator Jim Banks Updates Iran Conflict with KB- Attends Dignified Transfer

FORT WAYNE, Ind.(WOWO) —Senator Jim Banks confirmed Wednesday that he will accompany President Donald Trump today to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for the dignified transfer of Captain Seth Koval, a 28-year-old native of Mooresville, Indiana, who was killed in a plane crash over Iraq last week.

“Captain Koval from Mooresville, his parents still live in Mooresville. He and his wife and his son moved to Ohio a few years ago, tragically died last week,” Banks told Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee. “He pilots the KC-135 refueler tanker, and there was an accident that happened over Iraq, all related to the war in Iran.”

Banks described the significance of attending the ceremony alongside the President. “It’s my first time as the new senator to be invited to go and pay my respects to a Hoosier, and to do that with the President, who loves our military, loves our troops. To have the President of the United States there as part of that procedure shows the nation how important—we are the greatest country in the history of the world because of those who have served and paid the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.

The Indiana senator also addressed broader policy concerns. He said the incident reinforces his priority for ending the conflict in Iran. “I want this war in Iran to be over as soon as possible, and President Trump does too. … As soon as we can end it, the better,” Banks said, emphasizing the need to protect U.S. service members and maintain military readiness.

Turning to domestic policy, Banks discussed the SAVE Act, a federal voting legislation currently under Senate consideration. “In Indiana, we already have voter ID laws. Married women or people who have changed their last name are able to vote,” he said. “The SAVE Act would implement similar safeguards nationally. Our vote in Indiana shouldn’t matter less because someone is voting illegally in another state.”

Banks noted that amendments to the legislation include protections for girls’ sports and restrictions on certain medical procedures for minors. He said he supports the measure but acknowledged the difficulty in passing it under current Senate rules. “You require 60 votes to pass it, and we only have 53 Republicans. Until you change the rules of the Senate … I’m not going to lie on the air today and say I think this is going to pass,” he said.

Banks concluded by stressing the importance of attending the dignified transfer. “What I’m going to do today is pay my respects to a hero who gave his life for our freedoms,” he said.