WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Senator Justin Busch discusses Casino Next Steps with KB

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Indiana lawmakers have concluded the 2026 legislative session, and one of the most significant proposals affecting northeast Indiana is a plan that could bring a $500 million resort-style casino to the region. The proposal, now signed into law by Mike Braun, would allow a casino to be built in one of three counties — Allen, DeKalb, or Steuben — but only if voters approve the idea through a referendum.

During an interview on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee, State Senator Justin Bush explained how the legislation works and what steps remain before any project could move forward.

“This bill provides the opportunity for Allen, DeKalb, and Steuben counties to be eligible for a half-billion-dollar resort-style casino,” Bush said during the interview. “We’re talking about a destination casino that would include hotels, a spa, a concert area, and lots of other things to do besides just gaming.”

Proposal outlines potential resort development

Under the law, casino operators from across the United States could submit bids to develop the project. Those proposals would outline where the casino would be located and what amenities would be included. The final selection would be made by the Indiana Gaming Commission.

Bush said the project is designed as a large-scale entertainment development rather than a standalone gaming facility.

“Those that can bid on that would be any casino operator in the United States,” Bush said. “They have to present a plan showing where they’d want the casino and what incentives they would provide to be chosen by the Indiana Gaming Commission.”

Before any development proceeds, however, several layers of approval must occur. In addition to a public referendum, the mayor of the host municipality must sign off on the project, along with at least two of the three county commissioners.

According to Bush, local officials in Allen County have already indicated support.

“Here in Allen County, the mayor and all three commissioners have already signed on and said they’d want this development,” Bush said.

Tax structure and state revenue

Supporters say the proposal could bring significant tax revenue to both the state and local governments. Bush outlined the financial structure during the radio interview.

“If this were to go through, it would generate about $100 million in taxes annually,” Bush said. “Of that, $66 million would go to the state and about $25 million would go directly to the local level.”

Bush said Allen County alone could see roughly $25 million annually if the casino were located there.

In addition, the operator selected for the project would pay a one-time $150 million licensing fee to the state for the right to develop the casino.

Bush addressed concerns from some residents who believe public funds might be used to subsidize the project.

“I know there’s been confusion about taxpayer dollars going to operators,” Bush said. “It’s quite the opposite. Folks who want to build this casino would actually be paying for the right to do it.”

Referendum requirement restored

One of the more complicated aspects of the legislation involved the requirement for a local referendum. During the legislative process, the referendum provision was briefly removed in the Senate before ultimately being reinstated.

Bush said the final version of the bill ensures voters will have the final decision.

“The voters will have that say,” Bush said. “It’s a ‘shall’ in the bill, meaning the referendum must happen.”

However, Bush also raised concerns about how referendum campaigns can be influenced by outside spending.

“In other parts of the country we’ve seen significant money spent in local referendums,” Bush said. “For example, there was a county in Arkansas about 15 months ago where a casino put $30 million into a referendum campaign because they didn’t want competition elsewhere.”

Competition with neighboring states

Bush said one of the motivations behind the proposal is the amount of gaming revenue currently leaving northeast Indiana as residents travel to casinos in neighboring states.

“We have a casino about 80 miles north in Michigan,” Bush said. “Our residents who enjoy brick-and-mortar gaming are going to those states.”

According to Bush, the new casino could redirect that spending back into Indiana’s economy.

“This wouldn’t be pulling from other Indiana casinos,” Bush said. “But we would likely see about $15 million a year shift from Ohio and roughly $35 million from Michigan as people stay here instead of crossing state lines.”

What happens if voters reject it?

If voters in a county vote against the proposal in November, the casino project would not move forward in that location.

“If voters reject the referendum, then those counties that reject it cannot have any of those bids by operators,” Bush said. “Those would be null and void.”

While future legislatures could technically revisit the issue, Bush said he believes the opportunity may be limited.

“We could bring a different bill in a different session,” Bush said. “But in my opinion, this is kind of our one shot.”

Timeline before the vote

One unusual element of the timeline is that voters may not know the exact location of the proposed casino when they vote.

Bush explained that the referendum would appear on the ballot before the deadline for casino developers to submit bids.

“The referendum will be on the ballot November 1,” Bush said. “The bids to the commission aren’t due until December 1.”

Even so, Bush said some casino operators may publicly reveal their plans before the vote.

“I know several operators that have already reached out to the state and are excited about the prospect,” Bush said.

Debate likely ahead

Supporters of the proposal say the development could bring jobs and tourism to the region. Opponents have raised concerns about potential social impacts, including gambling addiction and broader community effects.

Bush acknowledged those concerns during the interview.

“I know there are folks who, because of their faith or other reasons, don’t agree with this,” Bush said. “I completely respect that.”

At the same time, Bush pointed to Indiana’s existing gaming industry as an example of how casinos can operate within communities.

“We’ve had gaming in Indiana for decades,” Bush said. “Almost every community I’ve talked to says the negative impacts have been minimal, and many say casinos have been a lifeblood for them.”

What comes next

In the months leading up to the November referendum, Bush expects casino operators, local business groups, and community organizations to begin discussing the proposal publicly.

“You’ll probably start seeing folks lobbying for whether we want this or not,” Bush said. “I encourage people to look at all sides of it.”

Business organizations and regional economic development groups are also expected to weigh in on the potential economic impact.

“If voters approve it,” Bush said, “this could be a generational economic impact for Fort Wayne and Allen County.”

The referendum is currently expected to appear on ballots in eligible counties in November 2026. If voters approve it and a developer is selected, construction of a casino resort could follow in the years ahead.