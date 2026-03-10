9-Year-Old Airlifted After Horse and Buggy Accident in Adams County

BERNE, IND. (WOWO) A 9-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital Sunday morning following a horse-and-buggy accident in Adams County.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a 911 call around 8:10 a.m. reporting an injured child at a residence along East 900 South near Berne.

Emergency crews responded and treated the boy at the scene. Medics later determined the injuries required emergency transport to a hospital.

The child was airlifted by Samaritan Helicopter to a local hospital for further treatment.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the accident.