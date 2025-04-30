WOWO News Follow Up – EV Manufacturer Confirmed Site

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) — It’s official – more than 2,000 new jobs will be coming to Warsaw as Kosciusko County becomes the new home of Slate Truck.

WOWO News reported that the company was looking at the former R.R. Donnely Plant that had been vacant for years.

Inside Indiana Business confirmed that Slate is moving to Warsaw but will be located in the former LCS Communications plant on the West side.

Slate Auto says the electric trucks, which start at about 25-thousand dollars are expected to begin rolling off the line in 2026.