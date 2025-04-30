Ohio Department Of Public Safety’s New Approach For First Responders

OHIO, (WOWO) — The Ohio Division of Emergency Medical Devices is proposing a new, non-disciplinary approach to evaluating and treating fire and emergency medical personnel who may be suffering from job-related trauma.

It’s estimated that nationally 57 percent of firefighters suffer from PTSD and that over one hundred take their own lives.

Many turn to drugs or alcohol as a way to cope.

WTOL reports that the new program would seek to head this off through evaluation and treatment.

The program is in its early stages and the State is working to compile public input before moving forward.