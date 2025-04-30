April 30, 2025
Ohio News

Ohio Department Of Public Safety’s New Approach For First Responders

by David Scheie0
firefighter, fireman, fire, first responder, hose, firefighter, fireman, fireman, fireman, fireman, fireman, first responder

OHIO, (WOWO) — The Ohio Division of Emergency Medical Devices is proposing a new, non-disciplinary approach to evaluating and treating fire and emergency medical personnel who may be suffering from job-related trauma.

It’s estimated that nationally 57 percent of firefighters suffer from PTSD and that over one hundred take their own lives.

Many turn to drugs or alcohol as a way to cope.

WTOL reports that the new program would seek to head this off through evaluation and treatment.

The program is in its early stages and the State is working to compile public input before moving forward.

Related posts

Fort Wayne man arrested in drug bust

Darrin Wright

New guidelines aim to reduce peanut allergies in children

Darrin Wright

Ohio lab starts doing initial Zika testing to speed results

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.