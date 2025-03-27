WOWO Receives Congressional Recognition for 100 years of Service

Washington, D.C. (WOWO): Indiana Senator Todd Young recognized WOWO during a speech on the floor of the United States Senate as the station nears the 100th anniversary of broadcasting.

Young highlighted the history of WOWO, from the beginning at 1320 on the AM dial and broadcasting at 500 watts from second floor studios above Main Auto Supply to the eventual 50-thousand watt voice of the American Midwest.

He also recounted the names that built WOWO over the years, including Bob Sievers and Jay Gould as well as recognizing the current air staff.