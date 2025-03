INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indianapolis Zoo confirmed that President and CEO Rob Shumaker was injured while feeding a chimpanzee last week.

The zoo reported that Shumaker’s finger was bitten through a mesh barrier, and he received medical treatment.

He has since recovered.

The chimpanzee was unharmed, according to Jake Oakman, senior vice president of external relations.

The zoo reported the incident to its accrediting body, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.