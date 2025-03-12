March 12, 2025
WOWO Turns 100 and You’re Invited to the Party!

by Brian Ford

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): March 31st is the date that WOWO turns 100 – and to mark that milestone, you’re invited to join current and former WOWO airstaff to celebrate.

Join federal, state and local officials for a reception at LaVetta in downtown Fort Wayne just a couple of blocks from the historic WOWO studios.

The 100th Anniversary celebration kicks off at noon with a cocktail hour, followed by a program celebrating WOWO from 1-2PM.

There are only 50 tickets available. Tickets can be purchased here. 

