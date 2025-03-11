Wabash County Crash Claims Life Of Rossville Woman

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — On Monday around 4:00 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police, Wabash County Sheriff’s Office, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Wabash City Police, and Roann Town Marshal’s Office responded to an injury-involved crash on US 24 near County Road 700 West in which a Rossville, IN, woman died.

The preliminary crash investigation by Master Trooper Jeremy J. Perez revealed that George S. Howard, 69, of Wabash, IN, was driving a Yellow 2019 Thomas School Bus traveling northbound on County Road 700 East approaching US 24. The bus approached US 24 and stopped south of US 24. The School Bus traveled across US 24 into the path of a Gray 2011 Dodge Ram driven by Tina J. Tague, 54, of Rossville, IN.

Tague was transported via medical helicopter to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased by medical staff. A front-seat passenger of the Dodge was also transported via medical helicopter with serious injuries and is currently in stable condition. Four children on the bus sustained minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. One child on the bus suffered serious injuries and was transported via medical helicopter to an area hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. At this time, neither the consumption of alcoholic beverages nor narcotics are suspected of contributing to this crash. Notification to the family of the deceased has been made.