May 2, 2026
Local News

YLNI Farmers Market kicks off 2026 summer season

by Alyssa Foster0
pixabay.com

The YLNI Farmers Market has kicked off its 2026 summer season in downtown Fort Wayne.

The first Market took place Saturday, May 2, marking the coming of warmer weather.

Shoppers can visit every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. near Barr and Berry Streets.

The producer-only market features local vendors selling items they’ve grown or made themselves.

Now in its 22nd season, the market will run through at least September, and often into October.

Organizers say it’s a great way to support local farmers, artisans, and small businesses while enjoying fresh, locally sourced goods.

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