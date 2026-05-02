Fort Wayne Clerk to host free Star Wars-themed weddings on May 4

City Clerk John McGauley is hosting free, Star Wars-themed weddings Monday at Citizens Square in celebration of May the Fourth.

Ceremonies will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 2 to 4 p.m.

Couples must have a valid Indiana marriage license from the Allen County Clerk of Courts.

The event will feature costumes, Jedi-inspired flair and appearances by the Northern Darkness Garrison in full stormtrooper gear.

Appointments are encouraged, though some walk-ins may be accepted.

Officials say the themed ceremonies aim to create a fun, memorable experience for couples.