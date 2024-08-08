Indiana sends workers to help clean Cleveland after storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (NETWORK INDIANA) — AES Indiana workers are helping people in Cleveland, Ohio who were impacted by storms and tornadoes that ripped through the area on Tuesday.

First Energy of Cleveland requested help during what’s called a Great Lakes Mutual Aid call Tuesday morning. AES heard their request and decided to help.

“When they need help, they’ll ask, ‘who do you have?’ or ‘are you able to send people?’ because they needed additional resources to come up and help Cleveland and the surrounding counties,” said Kelly Young, public relations director for AES Indiana.

Young reiterated that AES Indiana always make sure they take care of people in their area first before responding to calls like this from around the Midwest. In this instance, they felt compelled to help.

“We’re sending out 12 of our linesman with buckets and digger trucks along with a supply truck, a garage mechanic, and a team leader from our lines. The length of stay will really depend on the amount of damage that they see once they get there,” said Young.

Young said once the workers were told they had to go, they went home and backed their bags, then off they went to Cleveland.

At one point Tuesday night, more than 400,000 people in Cleveland did not have power because of the storms.