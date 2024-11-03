15-year-old arrested in connection with Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 15-year-old is facing preliminary charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery after a shooting last week.

It happened Friday at Oxford St. and S. Lafayette St. on the southeast side of Fort Wayne.

A search warrant was served on Saturday at a Monroe St. residence where the suspect was taken into custody and charged with the crimes.

Reports say another teenager was shot during the incident, though their condition has not yet been released.

The investigation is still ongoing.