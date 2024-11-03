November 4, 2024
Local News

15-year-old arrested in connection with Fort Wayne shooting

by Alyssa Foster0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 15-year-old is facing preliminary charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery after a shooting last week.

It happened Friday at Oxford St. and S. Lafayette St. on the southeast side of Fort Wayne. 

A search warrant was served on Saturday at a Monroe St. residence where the suspect was taken into custody and charged with the crimes. 

Reports say another teenager was shot during the incident, though their condition has not yet been released. 

The investigation is still ongoing.

Related posts

Manufacturer announces plans to expand in Goshen

AP News

Parkview Health Announces Partnership with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital

Darrin Wright

Wednesday afternoon pursuit in Fort Wayne ends with arrest

Ian Randall

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.