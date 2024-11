FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was given a federal prison sentence for drug trafficking and firearm charges.

45-year-old James McCreary was said to have had more than 500 grams of cocaine in March of 2020 that he was planning to distribute.

He was also in possession of firearms as a convicted felon.

McCreary pleaded guilty to charges of attempting to distribute cocaine and having a firearm and was sentenced to 262 months in prison followed by eight years of supervised release.