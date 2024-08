COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Columbia City man is dead following a crash Monday evening.

78-year-old Daniel Henderson of Columbia City was killed in the crash around 5:30.

Officers say the driver was headed eastbound on 800 South in Columbia City when he drove off the north side of the road for an unknown reason, going through a bean field before hitting a tree.

Henderson was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.