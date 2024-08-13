Plans for new fire station on Bass Road released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – West Central Fire District officials released plans for a new fire station on Bass Road Tuesday.

That location is between the Aboite and Arcola locations.

The project is set to be taxpayer funded. Our partners in news at 21Alive report that a fire department spokesperson says taxpayers shouldn’t pay more than they already are.

The fire chief pointed out that both stations are outdated and a new station is the best action moving forward.

The department will present their proposal Wednesday night at the Allen County Council Meeting.