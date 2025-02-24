Dan Bongino stepping away from radio show to become next FBI Deputy Director

President Donald Trump announced that former Secret Service agent, radio/podcast host Dan Bongino will serve as the next deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Sunday night. “Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel. He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York’s Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve,” Trump wrote. “Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly. Congratulations Dan!”

Bongino hosts the 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. weekday time slot, has a highly rated podcast, and is a former Fox News host.

Shortly after the announcement, Bongino responded on X, saying, “Thank you Mr. President, Attorney General Bondi, and Director Patel.”

Within the hour of the announcement on Sunday, Bongino’s network, Westwood One, issued a statement saying, in part, that Bongino would step away from his daily radio show on March 14.

“In light of today’s news, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Dan Bongino on his decision to take on the role of Deputy Director of the FBI. Dan has entertained and informed tens of millions of listeners every day and we are grateful for our successful partnership. We look forward to welcoming Dan back in the future. Dan’s last show will be Friday, March 14th.”

As far as who will take over the 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. spot on WOWO, stay tuned.