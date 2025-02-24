Police Investigate Officer for Discharging a Firearm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne Police Officer is on administrative leave this morning after discharging a weapon while responding to a call of an unconscious man in a pickup truck near the intersection of East Rudisill and Avondale in Southeast Fort Wayne.

The incident happened just before 6-:30 Sunday night according to police who say that officers located the vehicle and the driver. Details about what led to the officer discharging the weapon are pending investigation – however police say that a person of interest was located. No injuries were reported.