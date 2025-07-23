Hoosier the Bison Makes a Return

Bloomington, Ind. (WOWO) – According to IDS News , following Indiana University’s decision to reinstate Hoosier the Bison as mascot, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first bobblehead featuring the new mascot on Tuesday.

The bison’s history as an Indiana symbol dates back over two centuries as it roamed the Bloomington area. It first appeared as a symbol on official court documents signed by then-Governor William Henry Harrison in 1801. Now, the bison is featured on the state’s seal, where it has sat since 1963.

From 1965 to 1969, the bison acted as IU’s official mascot before Mr. Hoosier Pride served a one-year stint in 1979. Since the two mascot departures, the school has been left without a visual representation of its traditions and school spirit.

However, the Indiana University Student Body Congress rallied together on Dec. 16, 2024, to sign the “Bring Back the Bison Act,” crowning the Bison as the school’s first official mascot in 45 years.

In celebration of the bison’s return, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame released an officially licensed, limited-edition Hoosier the Bison bobblehead to be sold for $35 each plus shipping.

The bobblehead depicts IU’s new mascot standing on a circular base while wearing a crimson sweater with the IU logo engraved on it, along with cream and crimson striped pants.

“We’re excited to unveil the first bobblehead of Hoosier the Bison in celebration of its long-awaited return to Bloomington,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.