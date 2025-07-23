July 23, 2025
Crash in DeKalb County Causes Major Traffic Delays

by Macy Gray
DeKalb County, Ind. (WOWO) – The Auburn Police Department responded to a call near the 329 mile marker of I-69 northbound in reference to a disabled vehicle. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the vehicle was a semi with a loaded trailer.

The driver of the truck explained that the front passenger side tire went flat, causing the semi to strike the barriers within approximately 400-500 feet before stopping in the median. Wreckers arrived on the scene to remove the semi from the median due to damage sustained from hitting the barriers.

Auburn Police Department assisted with traffic control in the construction zone. Wreckers were able to remove the semi and the loaded trailer after many attempts.

