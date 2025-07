Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – After multiple citizen complaints about lewd acts occurring in the area of the 1800 block of Jefferson Blvd (Swinney Park) and the 600 Block of Lindenwood Avenue (Lindenwood Nature Preserve). The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division saturated these areas on Tuesday evening, focusing on acts of public indecency, lewd behavior, and drug-related activity.