High-Speed Chase Ends in Crash, Attempted Murder Arrest in Marshall County

Bremen, Ind. (WOWO): An Indianapolis man is in custody after a wild multi-county chase that started in Elkhart and ended with a crash, a foot pursuit, and an attempted murder charge in Marshall County.

According to Indiana State Police, the chase began around 8 a.m. on October 1 when Elkhart Police pursued a stolen 2023 Ford Edge. During the pursuit, the SUV nearly hit a juvenile waiting at a bus stop—brushing the child as they tried to avoid the vehicle. Elkhart officers called off the chase shortly after.

Roughly 30 minutes later, Indiana State Police were tipped off that the stolen SUV had stopped at a gas station near US 6 and Michigan Road in LaPaz. When officers approached, the suspect fled again—this time driving southbound in the northbound lane of Michigan Road.

In a dramatic sequence near a roundabout on Veteran’s Parkway, the suspect swerved toward a police car, then veered into a ditch, nearly hitting two Plymouth officers deploying stop sticks. The suspect’s vehicle continued through the ditch and slammed into a Toyota Prius before spinning out and coming to a stop.

Officers from multiple departments boxed in the SUV, but the driver—identified as Jamarius Bryant, 37, of Indianapolis—kicked out a rear window and fled on foot. He was tased shortly after and taken into custody.

Bryant faces multiple charges, including Attempted Murder, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Theft. He was taken to the Marshall County Jail following medical clearance. The incident remains under investigation.