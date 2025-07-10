Auburn Fire Determined To Be Intentional – Two Juveniles To Be Charged

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) — On July 3, 2025, DeKalb Central Communications received several 911 calls pertaining to a large fire at on the playground near West Edge Drive and Susan Street in the Auburn Crossing Mobile Home Park. The Auburn Fire Department quickly arrived and extinguished the fire. There were no injuries to any bystanders, residents, or emergency personnel.

The Auburn Police Department, with the assistance of the Indiana Fire Marshal’s Office, conducted a joint investigation to determine the cause of the fire. The Auburn Police would like to dispel several assumptions from concerned citizens as posted on social media: The fire was not started due to fireworks, smoldering cigarettes, or kids playing with matches. Some expressed concerns about the flashpoint and safety of using rubber mulch as a floor in a playground. In addition, some residents expressed displeasure about the apparent lengthy response time by emergency personnel to the scene. The facts of the incident are as follows:

On July 3, 2025, at approximately 3:32 p.m., two juveniles arrived at the playground. Both went underneath one plastic climbing playset. One of the two juveniles ignited two note cards with a cigarette lighter, placing the burning cards into a cylinder next to the plastic. The juvenile later told the police that the intent was to “melt the plastic.” The juveniles were at the playground for two minutes then departed the area. The first sign of visible smoke was observed at approximately 3:40 p.m., coming from underneath the piece of playground equipment where the note cards had been lit. The smoke continued to grow until flames were first observable on video at 3:42 p.m. The plastic was the first item to ignite, which subsequently spread to the rubber mulch flooring and other pieces of playground equipment. The first call to 911 occurred at 3:44 p.m. After taking the initial 911 call, DeKalb Central Communications promptly dispatched Auburn Fire and Auburn Police to the location of the fire. The arrival of the first emergency responder was the Auburn Police at 3:46 p.m. The Auburn Fire Department arrived at 3:48 p.m. The fire was extinguished at 3:52 p.m. The Auburn Fire Department continued to dispense water onto the playground to prevent a re-ignition for the safety of the area residents until the scene was determined to be safe. Auburn Crossing management expects the cost to repair the playground to exceed $75,000.00.

Auburn Mobile Home Park management and several park residents provided videos and tips to law enforcement over the next several days. The Auburn Police worked diligently and followed up on each tip to verify or discredit the validity of the information provided. Video recordings from two residents and the park office were invaluable in identifying the juveniles and solving the crime. The two juveniles were questioned with their parents. Initially both juveniles lied to law enforcement, but later both made full confessions, expressed remorse, and apologized to park management for their actions. The parents of both juveniles were cooperative with law enforcement throughout the investigation. Juvenile charges will be sent to the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office to be prosecuted in accordance with Indiana law.