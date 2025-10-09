ODOT: “We’re Getting Hit More Than Ever”

Columbus, OH (WOWO) Workers warn: Drivers more aggressive, distracted than ever

The number of Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) vehicles hit by drivers has already surpassed the total from all of 2024—with nearly three months still to go in the year.

As of early October, 87 ODOT crews have been struck while working on Ohio roadways. That’s up from 84 total crashes in 2024.

ODOT highway technician Raymond McCandlish, who’s retiring after nearly 30 years on the job, says it’s no longer just about fixing roads—it’s about surviving them.

“I love what I do,” said McCandlish. “But in the back of your mind, you’re wondering, when am I going to get hit?”

McCandlish made the difficult decision to retire earlier than planned after being clipped by a car mirror in Fairfield County two years ago. He’s not alone in feeling the risk has grown.

“I’ve actually been hit three times myself,” said Shawn Dearth, a transportation manager with ODOT. “Speed, distracted driving, and now drug use—it’s all part of the problem.”

Drivers have become more aggressive, impatient, and distracted, according to ODOT workers and garage managers. Some even report smelling marijuana from passing vehicles while working just feet away from the road.

ODOT is reminding Ohioans to obey the “Move Over, Slow Down” law, which requires drivers to move into another lane or slow down when approaching any vehicle with flashing lights—including ODOT, police, fire, or tow trucks.