Man accused of sexually abusing child arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man accused of sexually abusing multiple children was arrested Friday morning on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.

Police say 38-year-old Kristopher Vanooyen was already under investigation for child sexual abuse when another child came forward with similar allegations.

Detective Roy “RJ” Sutphin, an investigator from the Crimes Against Persons Section (CAPS) was assigned to the case as the lead investigator.

The child participated in an interview and identified Vanooyen as the alleged defendant.

Vanooyen was taken into custody Friday morning and is confined at the Allen County Jail. He’s being charged with two felonies: child molesting and attempted sexual misconduct with a minor.