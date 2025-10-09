Trump Brokers Historic Mid-East Peace Deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) — Hamas has accepted a peace plan brokered by former President Donald Trump that aims to end two years of war in Gaza and secure the release of all hostages. The agreement marks a dramatic turn following the October 2023 attacks that ignited the conflict.

Trump took to Truth Social announcing that both sides had signed off on the first phase of the plan. Under its terms, all hostages would be released, and Israeli forces would withdraw to agreed lines. He called it “a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel … and the United States.”

Photos from Sharm el‑Sheikh showed officials from Hamas, Israel, Qatar, and others shaking hands as negotiations wrapped. Israel is expected to formally endorse the pact Thursday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the agreement, saying, “With God’s help, we will bring them all home.” Meanwhile, Hamas said the deal ends the “war of extermination” in Gaza, provides withdrawal of occupation forces, allows humanitarian aid, and includes a prisoner exchange.

Under the plan, POWs still alive would be released within 72 hours; recovered remains of deceased hostages would follow. Some details remain fluid, especially around disarmament, reconstruction governance, and oversight mechanisms for Gaza.

Given the scale and complexity, many observers remain cautiously optimistic, noting past ceasefire attempts often falter. Implementation will depend on cooperation from all parties and how terms are enforced on the ground.