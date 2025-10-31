October 31, 2025
SCAM ALERT – New BMV Text Scam

INDIANAPOLIS, IND (WOWO) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is alerting customers to a new text message scam that’s becoming increasingly sophisticated — and convincing.

Officials say the fraudulent messages mimic the BMV’s mobile website, cite fake Indiana Code references, and demand payment for supposed overdue penalties. The agency warns these texts are not legitimate and that it never contacts customers via text message to collect fees.

In recent months, scammers have begun using “BMV” rather than “DMV” in their messages to appear authentic. Some even include fake websites that replicate the BMV’s color scheme and layout.

The agency urges anyone who receives one of these messages to ignore it, avoid clicking any links, and delete it immediately.

“The BMV does not send SMS text messages about outstanding penalties,” officials said in a statement. “The fees listed in these messages are not ones the agency collects.”

Hoosiers can view a list of known BMV-related scams and find tips on reporting suspicious messages at in.gov/bmv/resources/consumer-scam-alerts.

