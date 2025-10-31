CREATE250: Ball State’s New Effort to Bring America’s Founding Ideals to Life

MUNCIE, IND. (WOWO) Ball State University is spearheading a new effort to strengthen civic education across Indiana. The university has unveiled CREATE250, a $1.76 million initiative designed to expand civic learning in K–12 classrooms, particularly in Title I schools serving low-income communities.

The program’s name reflects the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States, known nationally as America250. Through CREATE250, Ball State aims to help educators bring the nation’s founding ideals to life for students by combining primary-source study of historic documents with innovative teaching methods and sustained professional support.

Officials say the initiative will help teachers connect students more deeply with the principles that shaped the United States—such as liberty, democracy, and civic responsibility.

CREATE250 will provide ongoing training and resources to teachers across Indiana, encouraging classroom experiences that link historical understanding to active citizenship. The program reflects Ball State’s broader mission to serve the public good through education and community engagement.